Nithya Raman, a practicing Hindu, elected as mayor of Los Angeles

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(RNS) — Nithya Raman, a Hindu and Democratic Socialist, will become the next mayor of Los Angeles. Incumbent Karen Bass conceded the race Thursday morning.

Both candidates ran as Democrats, but Raman, a 45-year-old City Council member, painted the 73-year-oldmayor as an establishment politician.

Raman is a practicing Hindu who hosted Diwali celebrations in City Hall while serving on the Los Angeles City Council. She is the city’s first Indian-American and Hindu mayor and the second woman elected to the position. She won just over 52% of votes.

Bass, who has been mayor since 2022, will leave office in December. When Raman takes over, the nation’s two biggest cities, New York City and Los Angeles, will be led by Indian American immigrants. NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani, born in Uganda, is Muslim.

Raman immigrated to the United States from Kerala, India, when she was 6 years old. Growing up in Massachusetts, she was bullied for her South Asian identity, she told Vanity Fair. An urban planner, she completed a bachelor’s degree at Harvard and a master’s at MIT.

Her campaign platform focused on addressing homelessness, protecting immigrants and improving city infrastructure.

While she is a DSA member, she has been criticized for her opposition to the Boycott, Divest and Sanction movement, which urges complete economic divestment from Israel. The DSA narrowly voted against rescinding their endorsement of Raman a day before the election.

“I would say that our position is to the left of hers,” said Sangita Rayasam, a co-lead of the Los Angeles chapter of the nonprofit Hindus for Human Rights. “But even though I have my personal critiques, I predict that she will be better than any previous mayor in Los Angeles.”

Rayasam criticized Raman’s collaboration with Zionist organizations as well as her engagement with Los Angeles temples run by BAPS, a major denomination of Hinduism that has cooperated with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist party.

California is home to the largest population of Hindus in the United States, and the state has been at the center of debates on caste discrimination. In 2023, Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill that would have added caste as a protected category under state anti-discrimination laws.

Raman heralded her election as an anti-establishment victory. During a speech on election night, she spoke of the city’s immigrant fabric and its legacy of activism, saying, “I am an immigrant to this country as well — we stood up for ourselves.”

“You saw hopelessness and you chose hope,” she told her supporters, “because you know that Los Angeles is a city with hope in its soil, a city built on dreams and ambition and a refusal to accept the status quo.”