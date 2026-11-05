Federal judge orders Iowa to allow Satanic Temple to hold one-day holiday event in the state Capitol

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DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A federal judge on Monday ordered Iowa state officials to allow a local Satanic Temple organization to hold a holiday event in the rotunda of the state Capitol after years of rejecting their application.

The court order is the latest in a back-and-forth between the religious organization and Republican state officials, who intend to appeal the judge’s decision, according to Attorney General Brenna Bird’s office.

Iowa’s Republican leaders have barred the Satanic Temple Iowa’s holiday observances in recent years, citing the state Capitol building’s policies that prohibit gratuitous violence and obscene displays.

The Satanic Temple and the leader of its Iowa organization in August sued the state in federal court, arguing that current and former Iowa officials discriminated against their religion by repeatedly refusing to permit their holiday event and violated their constitutional rights and state law.

Chief District Judge Stephanie M. Rose said in her order that the Satanic Temple was likely to succeed on its free speech claim and ordered the current director of the Iowa Department of Administrative Services to approve the group’s application for a holiday event within seven days.

Founded in 2013, the Salem, Massachusetts-based Satanic Temple says it doesn’t believe in Satan but describes itself as a “non-theistic religious organization” that advocates for secularism. It is separate from the Church of Satan, which was founded in the 1960s.

The Satanic Temple hasn’t always been barred from participating in the holiday season at the Iowa Statehouse, where a Christmas tree and other religious holiday installations are included in the rotunda. A Satanic Temple Iowa display, which depicted the goat-headed figure Baphomet, was vandalized three years ago, leading to increased scrutiny of the group and its observances.

In 2024, its application for a display and event was rejected.

The group said its holiday event would include costumes of the European folklore character Krampus, as well as caroling, coloring for kids and ornament making. In denying its application, state leaders have cited policies to protect children who may be present in the public space and pointed to the costumes’ use of sticks, which could be used as weapons. The Satanic Temple members reject that argument.

The chief district judge wrote that Iowa officials’ arguments likely don’t justify the denials. Rose wrote that concern that the Krampus character may frighten children is “not a permissible basis for excluding speech,” adding that concern surrounding sticks being carried as part of costumes “cannot justify denying the entire event.” She said the state department could impose the same conditions it applies to other events on the Satanic Temple’s event, saying props remain subject to the building’s regular security screening.

Members of The Satanic Temple celebrated the ruling, as did the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa, which is representing the religious organization.

“Too often, fear or misunderstanding of the ‘other’ is amplified by petty governmental bureaucrats looking to score cheap political points by portraying unfamiliar beliefs as ‘dangerous,’” said Matt Kezhaya, attorney for The Satanic Temple, in a statement.

“This was always going to be a family-friendly event,” he added. “None of this became ‘harmful’ just because state officials disapproved of our chosen expression.”

Spokespeople for the Iowa Department of Administrative Services and Gov. Kim Reynolds did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

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Kelety reported from Phoenix.