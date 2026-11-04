Democrats Won Big. Where Did Faith Fit In?

Get RNS’ thoughtful, essential religion reporting every morning. Sign up for free!

All season on Complexified, we’ve been asking who gets to claim Christianity in American politics. With the midterm elections behind us, that question has some new answers.

Did these candidates win because of how they talked about faith? What brought voters to the polls? And how much of what happened tonight will last beyond this election?

RNS reporter Jack Jenkins⁠ joins us to unpack the midterm results and what they mean for religion and political power.