Vogue Talks Christmas with Mariah Carey

Source: Apple TV / Mariah Carey

The Queen of Christmas is back! Mariah Carey is officially getting into the holiday spirit, and she’s sharing some of her favorite Christmas traditions!

In a recent interview with Vogue Philippines, the legendary singer opened up about her lifelong love for the holidays, family traditions, and the Christmas classic that continues to dominate the charts year after year.

“I’ve been in love with Christmas my whole life,” Carey shared.

But don’t expect Mariah to be the first one out of bed on Christmas morning! The superstar admits she’s not a morning person. Instead, she enjoys spending quality time with her family, visiting Santa, taking sleigh rides, and soaking up the holiday magic.

And when it comes to Christmas celebrations, Mariah would rather attend the party than host it! However, she does enjoy getting into the kitchen a day or two before Christmas to prepare red sauce and her late father’s special linguini with white clam sauce.

Of course, no Mariah Carey Christmas conversation would be complete without mentioning her legendary hit, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.”

Surprisingly, Mariah says she never imagined the song would become one of the biggest Christmas anthems of all time.

“I wasn’t trying to write the biggest holiday song [ever],” she revealed.

More than three decades after its 1994 release, the holiday favorite remains a Christmas staple for millions of fans around the world.

One thing is certain: When Mariah Carey says it’s Christmas time, the holiday season has officially begun!

Source:Vogue Philippines