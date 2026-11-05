Bengals Star Tee Higgins Named AFC Offensive Player of the Week!

Source: Jeff Dean / Getty

WHO DEY! Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is getting some major recognition after a monster performance on the field!

Higgins has officially been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week following his outstanding performance in the Bengals’ thrilling 43-36 overtime victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Higgins was nearly unstoppable, finishing the game with 10 receptions, 155 receiving yards, and two touchdowns, including a crucial 18-yard touchdown catch late in the fourth quarter that helped send the game into overtime.

His 155 receiving yards led the entire NFL in Week 8, earning him the first AFC Offensive Player of the Week honor of his career.

And Higgins isn’t slowing down! The Bengals star now has 726 receiving yards on the season, averaging an impressive 103.7 yards per game, ranking second in the NFL.

Quarterback Joe Burrow also had a huge day, throwing for 462 yards and five touchdowns before scoring the game-winning touchdown in overtime.

With Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase continuing to make big plays, Cincinnati’s offense is showing why it’s one of the most dangerous in the league.

The Bengals improved to 5-2 on the season and will look to keep the momentum going when they take on the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid, Spain, on Sunday, November 8.

Congratulations to Tee Higgins! Keep making Cincinnati proud! WHO DEY!

Source: Cincinnati Bengals / NFL.com