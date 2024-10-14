‘I, Robot’ Director Accuses Elon Musk of Taking His Ideas for New Tesla Robot, Van and More: ‘Hey Elon, Can I Have My Designs Back Please?’

Elon Musk unveiled Tesla’s new line of robots and self-driving vehicles, including the Tesla Bot named “Optimus,” during an event on October 10.

The designs of these creations drew comparisons to the robots from the 2004 movie “I, Robot” directed by Alex Proyas. Proyas accused Musk of stealing his designs and sharing side-by-side images on X, sparking a debate among supporters and critics.

Musk defended the designs, stating that similar ideas have existed in films and art deco designs from the past.

The Optimus robots, priced at $30,000, are designed to assist with household tasks, while the Robovan and Cybercab offer fully autonomous driving experiences.

Source: Variety