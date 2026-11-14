Riviera Beach has some solid driving and hands-on roles right now, especially if you like being on the road and working with equipment.

Employer: Ryder Supply Chain Solutions

Ryder Supply Chain Solutions Location: Riviera Beach / West Palm Beach, FL

Riviera Beach / West Palm Beach, FL Type: Internship (CDL A driving role)

Internship (CDL A driving role) Pay: $1,470+ per week , $21/hour , 60+ hours/week , overtime after 40

, , , overtime after 40 Schedule: Monday–Friday, 4:00 AM start, home daily

Local solo routes within Florida, flatbed day cab, hauling electrical equipment and materials. Benefits kick in after 30 days (medical, dental, vision), plus PTO from day 1, 401(k) match after a year, and paid training with Hazmat endorsement costs reimbursed.

Employer: Not listed (golf cart company)

Not listed (golf cart company) Location: Riviera Beach, FL

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $16.00 – $19.00 per hour

Drive a pickup and trailer to move golf carts between service centers and customers. You’ll secure loads, follow dispatch, talk with customers, and need a clean driver’s license plus good knowledge of West Palm Beach and nearby areas.

Employer: Not listed (casual golf cart company)

Not listed (casual golf cart company) Location: Riviera Beach, FL

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $16.00 – $20.00 per hour

Hands-on shop role fixing and upgrading golf carts: electrical troubleshooting, batteries, lights, stereos, roofs, seat kits, and alignments. Great fit if you’re mechanically inclined and like auto or small engine repair in a fast-paced, casual setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have similar roles open that aren’t all listed.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.