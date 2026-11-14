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📅 Port of Palm Beach Mobile Tour on Feb. 10, 2027
📅 Port of Palm Beach Mobile Tour on Feb. 10, 2027
Curious about our local port and how it fits into Palm Beach County’s transportation system? The Palm Beach MPO is hosting a Port of Palm Beach Mobile Tour on Wednesday, February 10, 2027, from 9:30–11:30 a.m.
Location: 1 E 11th St., Ste. 600, Riviera Beach, FL 33404
If you need a printed agenda, ADA accommodations, or translation services, you must request them at least five business days before the tour by calling 561.725.0800 or emailing Info@PalmBeachMPO.org.
This is a chance to see the port area and learn more about local transportation planning and projects.
More Info: Port of Palm Beach Mobile Tour - Palm Beach MPO
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