🚨 Wastewater spill sparks no-swim alert near Riviera Beach school

🌧️ Health alert: avoid canal water near Washington Elementary

Health officials are warning about possible bacterial contamination after a wastewater spill into West 30th Street near Washington Elementary School in Riviera Beach, connected to a city stormwater canal.

They have issued a health alert, no-swim advisory, and no irrigation notice for these waterways. Drinking water is NOT affected.

What to do:

Do not swim in the affected canal or connected waterways.

in the affected canal or connected waterways. Do not use this water for irrigation.

If you touch the water, wash thoroughly , especially before eating or drinking.

, especially before eating or drinking. Children, older adults, and people with weak immune systems should avoid any contact with this water.

Contaminated water can cause disease, infections, or rashes.

Questions? Contact DOH-Palm Beach at 561-837-5900 or CHD50ContactUs@FLHealth.gov. For after-hours help, call 561-881-1888.