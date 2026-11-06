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🚨 Wastewater spill sparks no-swim alert near Riviera Beach school
🌧️ Health alert: avoid canal water near Washington Elementary
Health officials are warning about possible bacterial contamination after a wastewater spill into West 30th Street near Washington Elementary School in Riviera Beach, connected to a city stormwater canal.
They have issued a health alert, no-swim advisory, and no irrigation notice for these waterways. Drinking water is NOT affected.
What to do:
- Do not swim in the affected canal or connected waterways.
- Do not use this water for irrigation.
- If you touch the water, wash thoroughly, especially before eating or drinking.
- Children, older adults, and people with weak immune systems should avoid any contact with this water.
Contaminated water can cause disease, infections, or rashes.
Questions? Contact DOH-Palm Beach at 561-837-5900 or CHD50ContactUs@FLHealth.gov. For after-hours help, call 561-881-1888.
More Info: Health Officials in Palm Beach County Advise of Po...
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