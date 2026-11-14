Riverwoods has some very special cats waiting for their forever families. If you’re thinking about adopting, these sweet kitties at Orphans of the Storm would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Orphans of the Storm

Phone: (847) 945-0235

Stella is a young gray/blue kitten who’s just arrived at the shelter and is still getting settled in. Her bio will grow as staff and volunteers get to know her better, but for now we know she’s a sweet baby looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in.

👉 Meet Stella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Shelter: Orphans of the Storm

Phone: (847) 945-0235

Chewy is another new gray/blue kitten at the shelter. Staff are still learning his personality, but he’s a young boy with his whole life ahead of him and is ready to bond with a family who will guide him as he grows.

👉 Meet Chewy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption Fee: $250

Shelter: Orphans of the Storm

Phone: (847) 945-0235

Megladon is a striking white adult cat with a big name and an even bigger personality. He’s an independent gentleman who enjoys affection and attention, but on his own terms. He prefers to keep all four paws on the ground and isn’t a fan of being carried, yet when he decides it’s time for love, he’ll happily soak it up.

If you appreciate a confident cat who knows what he likes, Megladon could be your perfect match.

👉 Meet Megladon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re interested in any of these cats, please call Orphans of the Storm at (847) 945-0235 to ask about visiting and the adoption process. Sharing this post can also help these Riverwoods kitties find their homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.