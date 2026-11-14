A whole litter of dessert-named puppies is looking for loving homes in Riverwoods, IL. All are mixed-breed medium babies and will be at a special adoption event soon.

All pups below are from Orphans of the Storm and share this note:

You can meet me at Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills on Saturday 11/14 and Sunday 11/15! My siblings and I will be at the mall from 12pm–5pm!

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $325

Shelter: Orphans of the Storm

Phone: (847) 945-0235

Tiramisu is a sweet black puppy girl waiting to meet her new family at the Hawthorn Mall event.

👉 Meet Tiramisu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $325

Shelter: Orphans of the Storm

Phone: (847) 945-0235

Churro is a brown/chocolate baby boy from this adorable dessert litter, ready to meet you at the mall.

👉 Meet Churro and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $325

Shelter: Orphans of the Storm

Phone: (847) 945-0235

Chocotorta is a black baby boy pup, one of the siblings you can meet at Hawthorn Mall.

👉 Meet Chocotorta and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $325

Shelter: Orphans of the Storm

Phone: (847) 945-0235

Jalebi is a brown/chocolate baby boy, another sweet member of this themed litter.

👉 Meet Jalebi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $325

Shelter: Orphans of the Storm

Phone: (847) 945-0235

Paczki is a brown/chocolate baby boy pup, ready to meet families at the weekend event.

👉 Meet Paczki and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $325

Shelter: Orphans of the Storm

Phone: (847) 945-0235

Mochi is another brown/chocolate baby boy from this litter, hoping to find his forever home.

👉 Meet Mochi and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Adoption Fee: $325

Shelter: Orphans of the Storm

Phone: (847) 945-0235

Pavlova is a black baby boy pup, one more cutie you can meet at Hawthorn Mall.

👉 Meet Pavlova and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $325

Shelter: Orphans of the Storm

Phone: (847) 945-0235

Apple Pie is a brown/chocolate baby girl, as sweet as her name and ready to meet you.

👉 Meet Apple Pie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a puppy to your family, consider stopping by Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills from 12–5 pm on the listed dates, or call Orphans of the Storm at (847) 945-0235 to ask about these pups.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.