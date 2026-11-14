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🐶 Sweet Dessert-Themed Puppies Ready for Adoption in Riverwoods
A whole litter of dessert-named puppies is looking for loving homes in Riverwoods, IL. All are mixed-breed medium babies and will be at a special adoption event soon.
All pups below are from Orphans of the Storm and share this note:
You can meet me at Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills on Saturday 11/14 and Sunday 11/15! My siblings and I will be at the mall from 12pm–5pm!
Tiramisu
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $325
- Shelter: Orphans of the Storm
- Phone: (847) 945-0235
Tiramisu is a sweet black puppy girl waiting to meet her new family at the Hawthorn Mall event.
👉 Meet Tiramisu and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Churro
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $325
- Shelter: Orphans of the Storm
- Phone: (847) 945-0235
Churro is a brown/chocolate baby boy from this adorable dessert litter, ready to meet you at the mall.
👉 Meet Churro and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chocotorta
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $325
- Shelter: Orphans of the Storm
- Phone: (847) 945-0235
Chocotorta is a black baby boy pup, one of the siblings you can meet at Hawthorn Mall.
👉 Meet Chocotorta and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jalebi
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $325
- Shelter: Orphans of the Storm
- Phone: (847) 945-0235
Jalebi is a brown/chocolate baby boy, another sweet member of this themed litter.
👉 Meet Jalebi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Paczki
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $325
- Shelter: Orphans of the Storm
- Phone: (847) 945-0235
Paczki is a brown/chocolate baby boy pup, ready to meet families at the weekend event.
👉 Meet Paczki and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mochi
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $325
- Shelter: Orphans of the Storm
- Phone: (847) 945-0235
Mochi is another brown/chocolate baby boy from this litter, hoping to find his forever home.
👉 Meet Mochi and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pavlova
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption Fee: $325
- Shelter: Orphans of the Storm
- Phone: (847) 945-0235
Pavlova is a black baby boy pup, one more cutie you can meet at Hawthorn Mall.
👉 Meet Pavlova and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Apple Pie
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $325
- Shelter: Orphans of the Storm
- Phone: (847) 945-0235
Apple Pie is a brown/chocolate baby girl, as sweet as her name and ready to meet you.
👉 Meet Apple Pie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a puppy to your family, consider stopping by Hawthorn Mall in Vernon Hills from 12–5 pm on the listed dates, or call Orphans of the Storm at (847) 945-0235 to ask about these pups.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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