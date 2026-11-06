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🐶 Playful Riverwoods Dogs Ready for Adoption Near You
Riverwoods has some wonderful dogs waiting for a fresh start and a loving home. Here are a few pups at Orphans of the Storm who are ready to meet you.
Lady Glitter Sparkles
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (female)
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $295
- Shelter: Orphans of the Storm
- Phone: (847) 945-0235
Lady Glitter Sparkles is brand new to the shelter, so her friends are still getting to know her. If you’re looking for a young shepherd mix to grow up with your family, she could be a great match.
👉 Meet Lady Glitter Sparkles and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Arthur
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young (male)
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $295
- Shelter: Orphans of the Storm
- Phone: (847) 945-0235
Arthur is also new to the shelter and still getting his bio written. He’s a medium mixed-breed boy who may be a nice fit if you like an all-around, easygoing size.
👉 Meet Arthur and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Shoelace
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Young (male)
- Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
- Adoption fee: $295
- Shelter: Orphans of the Storm
- Phone: (847) 945-0235
Shoelace is a young shepherd mix who just arrived, so staff are still learning about his personality. If you enjoy active, smart dogs, he’s worth a visit.
👉 Meet Shoelace and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Maxine
- Breed: Australian Cattle Dog
- Age: Young (female)
- Color: Cream/Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $295
- Shelter: Orphans of the Storm
- Phone: (847) 945-0235
Maxine is a young cattle dog mix who’s just settling in. Her full bio is coming soon, but if you like smart, energetic working breeds, she might be your kind of dog.
👉 Meet Maxine and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Codie
- Breed: Labrador Retriever / Poodle (Standard)
- Age: Adult (female)
- Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
- Adoption fee: $295
- Shelter: Orphans of the Storm
- Phone: (847) 945-0235
Codie is an adult Lab/Poodle mix who has just arrived at the shelter. If you’re hoping for a more settled dog rather than a tiny puppy, she could be a lovely choice.
👉 Meet Codie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Riverwoods, IL, consider calling Orphans of the Storm at (847) 945-0235 to ask about meeting any of these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.