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Riverwoods

🐶 Playful Riverwoods Dogs Ready for Adoption Near You

8 days ago

Riverwoods has some wonderful dogs waiting for a fresh start and a loving home. Here are a few pups at Orphans of the Storm who are ready to meet you.

Lady Glitter Sparkles

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uAAjy_1GoNebTu00
  • Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)
  • Age: Baby (female)
  • Color: Black
  • Adoption fee: $295
  • Shelter: Orphans of the Storm
  • Phone: (847) 945-0235

Lady Glitter Sparkles is brand new to the shelter, so her friends are still getting to know her. If you’re looking for a young shepherd mix to grow up with your family, she could be a great match.
👉 Meet Lady Glitter Sparkles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Arthur

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o9OCN_1GoNebTu00
  • Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)
  • Age: Young (male)
  • Color: Brown/Chocolate
  • Adoption fee: $295
  • Shelter: Orphans of the Storm
  • Phone: (847) 945-0235

Arthur is also new to the shelter and still getting his bio written. He’s a medium mixed-breed boy who may be a nice fit if you like an all-around, easygoing size.
👉 Meet Arthur and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Shoelace

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I1zWY_1GoNebTu00
  • Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)
  • Age: Young (male)
  • Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn
  • Adoption fee: $295
  • Shelter: Orphans of the Storm
  • Phone: (847) 945-0235

Shoelace is a young shepherd mix who just arrived, so staff are still learning about his personality. If you enjoy active, smart dogs, he’s worth a visit.
👉 Meet Shoelace and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Maxine

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dWlxp_1GoNebTu00
  • Breed: Australian Cattle Dog
  • Age: Young (female)
  • Color: Cream/Brown/Chocolate
  • Adoption fee: $295
  • Shelter: Orphans of the Storm
  • Phone: (847) 945-0235

Maxine is a young cattle dog mix who’s just settling in. Her full bio is coming soon, but if you like smart, energetic working breeds, she might be your kind of dog.
👉 Meet Maxine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Codie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M9oAe_1GoNebTu00
  • Breed: Labrador Retriever / Poodle (Standard)
  • Age: Adult (female)
  • Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut
  • Adoption fee: $295
  • Shelter: Orphans of the Storm
  • Phone: (847) 945-0235

Codie is an adult Lab/Poodle mix who has just arrived at the shelter. If you’re hoping for a more settled dog rather than a tiny puppy, she could be a lovely choice.
👉 Meet Codie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Riverwoods, IL, consider calling Orphans of the Storm at (847) 945-0235 to ask about meeting any of these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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