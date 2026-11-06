🐶 Playful Riverwoods Dogs Ready for Adoption Near You

Riverwoods has some wonderful dogs waiting for a fresh start and a loving home. Here are a few pups at Orphans of the Storm who are ready to meet you.

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (female)

Baby (female) Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $295

Shelter: Orphans of the Storm

Phone: (847) 945-0235

Lady Glitter Sparkles is brand new to the shelter, so her friends are still getting to know her. If you’re looking for a young shepherd mix to grow up with your family, she could be a great match.

👉 Meet Lady Glitter Sparkles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young (male)

Young (male) Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $295

Shelter: Orphans of the Storm

Phone: (847) 945-0235

Arthur is also new to the shelter and still getting his bio written. He’s a medium mixed-breed boy who may be a nice fit if you like an all-around, easygoing size.

👉 Meet Arthur and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium)

German Shepherd Dog / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Young (male)

Young (male) Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $295

Shelter: Orphans of the Storm

Phone: (847) 945-0235

Shoelace is a young shepherd mix who just arrived, so staff are still learning about his personality. If you enjoy active, smart dogs, he’s worth a visit.

👉 Meet Shoelace and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog

Australian Cattle Dog Age: Young (female)

Young (female) Color: Cream/Brown/Chocolate

Cream/Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $295

Shelter: Orphans of the Storm

Phone: (847) 945-0235

Maxine is a young cattle dog mix who’s just settling in. Her full bio is coming soon, but if you like smart, energetic working breeds, she might be your kind of dog.

👉 Meet Maxine and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever / Poodle (Standard)

Labrador Retriever / Poodle (Standard) Age: Adult (female)

Adult (female) Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Adoption fee: $295

Shelter: Orphans of the Storm

Phone: (847) 945-0235

Codie is an adult Lab/Poodle mix who has just arrived at the shelter. If you’re hoping for a more settled dog rather than a tiny puppy, she could be a lovely choice.

👉 Meet Codie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Riverwoods, IL, consider calling Orphans of the Storm at (847) 945-0235 to ask about meeting any of these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.