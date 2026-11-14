Riverview is busy with freight and waste routes right now, and that means steady work for CDL drivers. If you want home time, weekends off, or regional miles, there’s something here for you.

Employer: Ryder System, Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. Location: Riverview, MI

Type: Full-time, regional solo

Full-time, regional solo Pay: About $1,790+ per week (paid weekly)

(paid weekly) Schedule: Monday–Friday, no weekends, start between 3–4 AM

Regional route covering MI, OH, KY, IN, WV, and part of PA with overnights in Ryder-booked hotels. Mix of box truck and dry van, touch freight (screen doors and hardware), with medical, dental & vision after 30 days, PTO from day 1, 401(k) match after a year, and paid training.

Employer: GFL Environmental Inc.

GFL Environmental Inc. Location: Riverview, MI

Type: Full-time, waste collection

Full-time, waste collection Pay: Not listed

Drive a commercial front-load truck on set routes, collecting solid waste and taking it to post-collection sites. This is a hands-on, outdoor job with lots of movement—rolling cans, climbing in and out of the truck, and working in all weather, so it’s a good fit if you like staying active and don’t want to sit all day.

Employer: LV Fleet Services

Location: Riverview/Brownstown, MI (starts in Brownstown)

(starts in Brownstown) Type: Full-time, local

Full-time, local Pay: $25–$26/hr , about $1,300+ per week , 1099 with weekly direct deposit

, about , with weekly direct deposit Schedule: Monday–Friday, 1st shift 6 AM, 2nd shift 4 PM, weekends off (weekend work optional with extra pay)

Local CDL A work with no-touch freight, home daily, and 8–11 hour shifts. You’ll haul finished goods and raw materials, run a 53' trailer with a 10-speed manual, and handle your own logs and inspections.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still fresh. Local driving spots can go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.