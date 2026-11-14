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🚌 Riverview, MI Transportation Jobs With Multiple Local CDL Openings
Riverview is busy with freight and waste routes right now, and that means steady work for CDL drivers. If you want home time, weekends off, or regional miles, there’s something here for you.
Truck Driver CDL A Regional
- Employer: Ryder System, Inc.
- Location: Riverview, MI
- Type: Full-time, regional solo
- Pay: About $1,790+ per week (paid weekly)
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, no weekends, start between 3–4 AM
Regional route covering MI, OH, KY, IN, WV, and part of PA with overnights in Ryder-booked hotels. Mix of box truck and dry van, touch freight (screen doors and hardware), with medical, dental & vision after 30 days, PTO from day 1, 401(k) match after a year, and paid training.
Driver – Front End
- Employer: GFL Environmental Inc.
- Location: Riverview, MI
- Type: Full-time, waste collection
- Pay: Not listed
Drive a commercial front-load truck on set routes, collecting solid waste and taking it to post-collection sites. This is a hands-on, outdoor job with lots of movement—rolling cans, climbing in and out of the truck, and working in all weather, so it’s a good fit if you like staying active and don’t want to sit all day.
1st and 2nd Shift CDL A Driver, Weekends Off – $25–$26/hr
- Employer: LV Fleet Services
- Location: Riverview/Brownstown, MI (starts in Brownstown)
- Type: Full-time, local
- Pay: $25–$26/hr, about $1,300+ per week, 1099 with weekly direct deposit
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 1st shift 6 AM, 2nd shift 4 PM, weekends off (weekend work optional with extra pay)
Local CDL A work with no-touch freight, home daily, and 8–11 hour shifts. You’ll haul finished goods and raw materials, run a 53' trailer with a 10-speed manual, and handle your own logs and inspections.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still fresh. Local driving spots can go fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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