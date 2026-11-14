⚠️ Short planned power outages Dec. 6 in Riverview

DTE Energy has scheduled two brief power outages on Sunday, December 6, 2026 so crews can safely work on the electrical system.

Outage times:

Morning: 7:30 AM – 8:15 AM (about 45 minutes)

7:30 AM – 8:15 AM (about 45 minutes) Evening: 5:00 PM – 5:45 PM (about 45 minutes)

Where: The Jefferson / Sibley / Fort / Pennsylvania area in Riverview. Only certain addresses in this area will lose power. About 167 DTE customers are affected.

Rain date: Sunday, December 13, 2026 at the same times.

DTE will send letters directly to affected customers. The city also provides a PDF list of affected addresses so residents can confirm if they’re included.

If you’re in this area, plan ahead for these short outages—charge devices, adjust any electric-dependent plans, and let household members know the times.