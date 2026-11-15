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🛒 Riverview, FL Retail Jobs – Multiple Customer-Facing Roles
Riverview’s retail scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like helping customers and keeping a store running smoothly. Here are a few good picks worth a closer look.
Evening PT Backroom Coordinator – Marshalls
- Employer: The TJX Companies, Inc. (Marshalls)
- Location: Riverview, FL (13120 US Hwy 301 South)
- Type: Part-time, evenings
- Pay: $16.00 – $16.50 per hour
Lead the backroom at Marshalls in the evenings—organize truck deliveries, coach associates, and keep product flowing to the sales floor while still jumping in with customers. Comes with a store discount and access to a wide range of benefits (health, 401(k) with match for eligible team members, paid time off, and more).
Operations Manager – CVS Pharmacy
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Riverview, FL
- Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)
- Pay: $19.00 – $29.00 per hour
- Application window expected to close: 01/12/2027
Step into store leadership at CVS, helping run daily operations, support the crew, and keep customer service strong. This role offers a flexible full-time schedule plus a comprehensive benefits package (medical, dental, vision, retirement options, paid time off, and wellness programs, based on eligibility).
Team Leader – Tractor Supply Company
- Employer: Tractor Supply Company
- Location: Riverview, FL
- Type: Full-time
Great if you like a hands-on, active job and “life out here.” You’ll coach team members, own key sales-floor areas (like endcaps and clothing), help with BOPIS/online orders, and work both indoors and outdoors. Full-time and eligible for broad benefits, including health coverage, paid parental leave, tuition help, and more, based on hours and tenure.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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