Riverview’s hotel scene is growing, and McKibbon Hospitality is hiring for several hands-on roles. Good fit if you like fast-paced work, guest interaction, and solid benefits.

Employer: McKibbon Hospitality

McKibbon Hospitality Location: Riverview, FL

Riverview, FL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Mix drinks, chat with guests, and keep the bar running smoothly in a busy hotel setting. This role is ideal if you have 1–2 years of bartending experience, know your cocktails, and can work nights, weekends, and holidays. Full-time staff get medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, and hotel discounts.

Employer: McKibbon Hospitality

McKibbon Hospitality Location: Riverview, FL

Riverview, FL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help set up and break down hotel banquets and events, from tables and chairs to dishware and drink stations. You’ll be moving a lot (lifting up to 50 lbs), keeping areas clean, and helping guests with special requests. Full-time benefits include health coverage, PTO, 401(k) with match, and hotel discounts.

Employer: McKibbon Hospitality

McKibbon Hospitality Location: Riverview, FL

Riverview, FL Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Cook and prep dishes that keep hotel guests coming back, from setup to cleanup. You’ll follow recipes, manage your station, help with inventory, and stay on top of food safety. A food handler card (or ability to get one) and comfort with standing for long periods are key. Full-time perks include medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, and hotel rate discounts.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.