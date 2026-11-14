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🎓 Several Teaching Roles Open Now in Riverview, FL Schools
Riverview schools are hiring and looking for teachers who want to grow with fast-moving charter campuses. If you’re certified and love the classroom, these openings are worth a look.
5th Grade Teacher
- Employer: Charter Schools USA
- Location: Riverview, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Teach upper elementary students with a focus on strong academics and character. You’ll plan standards-based lessons, use data to guide instruction, and work closely with families in a structured charter school setting.
HS Math Teacher
- Employer: Charter Schools USA
- Location: Riverview, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
High school math role where you’ll design engaging lessons, prep students for state tests, and support a college-and-career-ready focus. Great fit if you enjoy building strong relationships with teens and using different teaching strategies.
HS English Teacher
- Employer: Charter Schools USA
- Location: Riverview, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Teach high school English with an emphasis on reading, writing, and real-world communication skills. You’ll collaborate on curriculum, communicate often with families, and help shape a positive school culture.
If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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