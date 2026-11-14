Riverview’s power and infrastructure scene is busy right now, and Integrated Power Services (IPS) is adding to their team. If you like hands-on work, safety, and keeping the lights on, these are worth a look.

Employer: Integrated Power Services (IPS)

Integrated Power Services (IPS) Location: Riverview, FL

Type: Full-time

You’ll service, repair, and maintain diesel and gas standby generators for homes, businesses, and industrial sites, helping customers keep their power on. Role includes preventive maintenance, testing, troubleshooting, and start-ups across major brands, plus use of a company service vehicle to visit local sites. IPS offers PTO, 401k match, bonuses, medical/dental/vision, tuition help, and strong training and career development.

Employer: Integrated Power Services (IPS)

Integrated Power Services (IPS) Location: Riverview, FL

Type: Full-time

This role supports the health, safety, and environmental (HSE) program at a manufacturing service center. You’ll help with safety training, audits, incident reporting, and continuous improvement projects, plus create safety reports and work with vendors and staff across the region. IPS lists PTO, 401k match, bonuses, medical/dental/vision, tuition reimbursement, and ongoing training as key benefits.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a focused resume while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.