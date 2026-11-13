🚨 Homicide investigation underway in Riverview

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting in Riverview.

On November 12, 2026, at 6:24 p.m., 911 received several calls about gunfire at a business in the 10000 block of South U.S. Highway 301. Deputies found 20-year-old Joel Del Toro behind the business with serious upper body injuries.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue took him to the hospital, where he later died. His family has been notified.

Detectives say a dispute happened near the business before shots were fired. The investigation is ongoing.

If you saw anything or have information, please call HCSO’s non-emergency line at 813-247-8200.