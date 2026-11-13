Riverview has some solid hands-on jobs right now if you like working on your feet and seeing the results of your work right away.

Below are several building and grounds roles hiring now, all in Riverview, FL.

Employer: MD Alexander

MD Alexander Location: Riverview, FL (13448 Boyette Rd, behind the 7-11 at Bell Shoals & Boyette)

(13448 Boyette Rd, behind the 7-11 at Bell Shoals & Boyette) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

No experience needed — they will train you. You’ll service pools around the area; a valid driver’s license is required and you may work some Saturdays depending on weather and holidays. Apply in person at the address above.

Employer: Crothall Healthcare

Crothall Healthcare Location: AdventHealth Riverview , 9330 US Highway 301 South, Riverview, FL 33578

, 9330 US Highway 301 South, Riverview, FL 33578 Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.00–$18.00 per hour

You’ll handle floor maintenance and restoration in a hospital setting, using industrial floor-care equipment on hard floors and carpets. At least one year of floor tech experience is required, and full-time roles come with a range of health, retirement, and wellness benefits.

Employer: AMP'D AUTO DETAILING

Location: Riverview, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $17.00 per hour

Hands-on role cleaning and detailing vehicles — washing, vacuuming, waxing, and polishing to make cars look like new. A valid driver’s license is needed; you’ll work in a fast-paced shop with perks like a company car and employee discount.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through — sometimes schedules and details are flexible once you talk to the employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.