Riverview’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with AdventHealth adding more full-time roles. If you’re licensed and ready to work days, there are a couple of strong options right now.

Employer: AdventHealth

AdventHealth Location: Riverview, FL (9330 US Highway 301 S)

Type: Full-time, Day shift (M–F 6:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m.) with call

with call Pay: $31.85 – $52.76/hour

Pre-op RN role in a hospital setting, focused on assessments, care plans, meds, and patient/family education before surgery. Great fit if you’re an experienced RN with strong critical thinking, calm under pressure, and comfortable taking call within 30 minutes of the hospital.

Employer: AdventHealth

AdventHealth Location: Riverview, FL (10222 Bloomingdale Ave)

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Pay: $20.58 – $44.53/hour

Bonus: Up to $10,000 sign-on bonus

Hands-on imaging role doing basic x-rays, positioning patients, and keeping equipment and records in line with safety rules. Good for someone with a BMO license, BLS, and at least some x-ray experience who wants steady hours and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—AdventHealth often lists related roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.