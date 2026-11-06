🚚 Riverview, FL Supply Chain Jobs with Multiple Openings

Riverview’s logistics scene is busy right now, with freight, warehouse, and retail backroom roles all hiring. If you like fast-paced work and staying on the move, these are worth a look.

Employer: BlueGrace Logistics

BlueGrace Logistics Location: Riverview, FL (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle day-to-day freight operations for federal, state, and city government accounts, including critical USPS weekend loads. Great fit if you’re detail-focused, calm under pressure, and want to build experience with TMS tools and shipment tracking platforms like FourKites and project44.

Employer: Dobbs Equipment

Location: Riverview, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on warehouse role handling receiving, stocking, pulling, and shipping parts for heavy equipment. You’ll use a forklift, work with inventory systems, and stay active all day—good for someone who likes physical work and clear routines.

Employer: Sam’s Club

Location: 10385 Big Bend Rd, Riverview, FL 33578

Type: Full-time, AM shift

Salary: $17.00–$25.00/hour + possible shift premiums

Keep the club running smoothly by processing shipments, organizing the receiving area, and handling damaged/clearance goods. Comes with health, financial, and education benefits (Live Better U) plus paid time off, making it a solid long-term retail logistics option.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; logistics jobs in Riverview tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.