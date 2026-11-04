🛒 Several Riverview Customer Service Jobs With Growth Paths

Riverview’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and want steady hours plus room to grow, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Location: Riverview, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers plan home projects and become the go-to expert for cabinets and other home improvement products. This role is active and customer-facing, with bonus opportunities, health insurance options, 401(k) with match, tuition assistance, and a 10% associate discount.

Employer: 7-Eleven

Location: Riverview, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into store leadership, helping run daily operations and coach the team. Comes with full-time hours, management training, monthly bonus potential, PTO, health coverage, 401(k), and tuition help (including GED).

Employer: RaceTrac

Location: Riverview, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a busy convenience store, support the General Manager, and grow into higher roles. You’ll guide the team, watch store performance, and keep things running smoothly, with competitive pay, performance incentives, and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company offers training and room to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.