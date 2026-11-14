Riverton has a few solid customer-facing roles open right now, from phones-based support to hands-on retail with benefits.

Here are the standout customer service & retail jobs hiring in Riverton, WY:

Employer: Lincare

Lincare Location: Riverton, WY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle inbound and outbound calls, answer questions, and help patients with their medical product and service needs. This role is phone- and computer-based, with lots of customer contact and order entry.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Riverton, WY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers competitive wages, PTO, 401(k) with employer contributions, and medical/dental/vision)

Front-of-store role helping walk-in and phone customers find the right auto parts, handle returns, and keep shelves stocked. Bilingual folks are encouraged to apply, and there’s clear room to grow with training, tuition help, and a promote-from-within culture.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through and reading the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.