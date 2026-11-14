Riverton’s roads and delivery routes are busy, and a few solid employers are hiring right now. If you like driving, working outdoors, or keeping things moving, these are worth a look.

Employer: AmeriGas

AmeriGas Location: Riverton, WY

Type: Full-time, Seasonal

Pay: $30.00/hour + possible performance bonus

+ possible performance bonus Deadline: Applications accepted until 11/30/2026

Applications accepted until Perks: Home every day, $2,500 sign-on bonus, uniforms, 401(k) with company match, propane discount, medical/dental/vision, paid time off and leave programs.

This role delivers propane to homes and businesses using a CDL truck, with a strong focus on safety and customer service. You’ll work 8–12 hour shifts, outdoors in all weather, and need a Class A or B CDL with hazmat and tanker endorsements plus the ability to lift up to 70 lbs.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Riverton, WY

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive wages (exact rate not listed)

Competitive wages (exact rate not listed) Perks: Paid time off, stock purchase plan & 401(k) with employer contributions starting day one, medical/dental/vision, wellness programs, tuition assistance, career growth.

You’ll drive store vehicles to deliver auto parts to local shops, pick up returns, and help in the store when needed. A valid driver’s license, clean driving record, and strong people skills are key; bilingual (Spanish) is a plus.

Employer: Fremont County Transportation

Location: Riverton area, WY (in-person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $45,000–$55,000/year

Perks: Health, dental, vision insurance, paid time off.

This job keeps Fremont County roads and bridges in shape using heavy equipment, snow plows, and traffic control gear. You’ll work in all weather, around traffic and construction equipment, and need a CDL A, valid DOT medical card, and the ability to respond to emergency calls (nights/weekends/holidays) within 30 minutes of the shop.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.