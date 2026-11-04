🏥 Riverton, WY Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Nursing & Flight Roles

Riverton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you love fast-paced emergency work or steady long-term care.

Here are a few strong openings worth a look:

Employer: Intermountain Health

Intermountain Health Location: Riverton, WY (Lander & Riverton Air Bases)

(Lander & Riverton Air Bases) Type: Full-time (about 42.12 hrs/week )

(about ) Pay: $29.43 – $45.39/hour, based on experience

Advanced life support in the air and on the ground for critical patients. You’ll use high-level skills in tough conditions, work closely with flight and hospital teams, and keep equipment and transport operations ready to go.

Employer: Evergreen Healthcare Group

Location: Wind River Rehabilitation and Wellness, 1002 Forest Drive, Riverton, WY 82501

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Provide and supervise daily nursing care for residents in a long-term care setting. Offers same-day pay, medical/dental/vision, tuition reimbursement, and a referral bonus program, with a focus on teamwork and quality care.

Employer: Evergreen Healthcare Group

Location: Wind River Rehabilitation and Wellness, 1002 Forest Drive, Riverton, WY 82501

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead and manage nursing care for residents, coordinate with the care team, and ensure regulations are met. This role also includes same-day pay, medical/dental/vision, tuition reimbursement, and referral bonuses at a 2026 AHCA Bronze Quality Award facility.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.