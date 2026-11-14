Riverton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinics to hospital settings. Here are several solid roles if you want to stay local and keep your skills sharp.

Employer: LifeStance Health

LifeStance Health Location: Riverton, UT (Greater Salt Lake City area clinics)

(Greater Salt Lake City area clinics) Type: Full-time, W2

Salary: $195,000 – $251,000+ (productivity-based)

Highlights: Outpatient role with hybrid schedule (2–3 days in office, 1–2 remote), strong work/life balance, and “above market” uncapped earnings. Full benefits, modern offices, sign-on bonus + cash incentive, and preference for child & adolescent–focused PMHNPs with 2+ years’ experience and Utah PMHNP license.

Employer: The VIOS Clinic

Location: Based in Riverton, UT , traveling across a network of sites

Based in , traveling across a network of sites Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Travel MRI role providing high-quality diagnostic imaging across multiple locations. You’ll run MRI scans, prep patients, and work closely with radiology teams—good fit if you like variety, different settings, and keeping your MRI skills sharp.

Employer: Intermountain Health

Location: Southridge Clinic at Riverton Hospital, Riverton, UT

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week)

Schedule: Mon–Fri, ~8:00 am–5:00 pm, no weekends, no holidays

Salary: $35.22 – $53.29/hour (DOE)

Highlights: Ambulatory dermatology/aesthetics RN role with benefits eligible status and a stable weekday schedule. Great if you have or want aesthetics experience and enjoy building patient relationships while helping grow cosmetic and laser services.

Employer: Western GYN/OB

Location: Riverton, UT 84065

Type: Full-time or Part-time, in-person

Salary: $30.00 – $35.00/hour (DOE)

Highlights: Office-based OB/GYN role with a mix of triage, prescriptions, labs, prenatal visits, and scheduling. Includes 401(k), health, dental, vision, and PTO, and is ideal if you like a clinic pace and close teamwork with providers and MAs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local healthcare jobs move fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.