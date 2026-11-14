Riverton’s got a nice mix of education jobs right now, from entry-level student work to leadership in early childhood centers.

Here are a few solid options if you love working with kids and schools.

Employer: The Goddard School

The Goddard School Location: 12653 S 3600 W, Riverton, UT 84065

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a state-of-the-art early childhood school, support teachers, and work closely with families and the community. Great fit if you have early childhood experience and want to step into leadership with training, PTO, 401(k), and other benefits that vary by location.

Employer: Cadence Education

Location: Riverton, UT

Riverton, UT Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support infant classrooms in a warm, team-focused preschool setting. Full-time staff can access competitive pay, 50% childcare discount, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, and growth opportunities in a large early education network.

Employer: Jordan School District

Location: Riverton, UT

Riverton, UT Type: Full-time (as listed)

(as listed) Salary: Not listed

Entry-level school job for students age 14+. Good way to get work experience inside the district while you’re still in school.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.