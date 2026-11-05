undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Riverton, UT Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Clinical Roles Hiring Now
Riverton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on patient care to high-skill provider roles. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move in medicine or dentistry.
Physical Therapist Assistant
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Riverton, UT (home & community-based care)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support a licensed PT by carrying out treatment plans, helping patients build strength and mobility, and tracking progress. Good fit if you like one-on-one care, clear treatment goals, and working with an interdisciplinary team.
Physician – Family Medicine
- Employer: Granger Medical Clinic
- Location: Riverton, UT (multi-specialty clinic)
- Type: Full-time, permanent
- Schedule: Monday–Friday
- Salary: Not listed (first-year income guarantee + production model)
Join a large, physician-owned group with strong support services and an established referral base. This role offers an income guarantee, sign-on bonus, relocation help, and a partnership/shareholder track in 3–4 years.
Endodontist
- Employer: Specialized Dental Partners
- Location: Riverton, UT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)
State-of-the-art endodontic practice seeking an associate to handle root canals, retreatments, and apical surgery. You’ll work with modern tech, a strong clinical/admin team, and have room for professional growth and continuing education.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting shares more options and flexibility.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.