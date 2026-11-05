🏥 Riverton, UT Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Clinical Roles Hiring Now

Riverton’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hands-on patient care to high-skill provider roles. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next move in medicine or dentistry.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Riverton, UT (home & community-based care)

(home & community-based care) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a licensed PT by carrying out treatment plans, helping patients build strength and mobility, and tracking progress. Good fit if you like one-on-one care, clear treatment goals, and working with an interdisciplinary team.

Employer: Granger Medical Clinic

Location: Riverton, UT (multi-specialty clinic)

(multi-specialty clinic) Type: Full-time, permanent

Schedule: Monday–Friday

Salary: Not listed (first-year income guarantee + production model)

Join a large, physician-owned group with strong support services and an established referral base. This role offers an income guarantee, sign-on bonus, relocation help, and a partnership/shareholder track in 3–4 years.

Employer: Specialized Dental Partners

Specialized Dental Partners Location: Riverton, UT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

State-of-the-art endodontic practice seeking an associate to handle root canals, retreatments, and apical surgery. You’ll work with modern tech, a strong clinical/admin team, and have room for professional growth and continuing education.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting shares more options and flexibility.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.