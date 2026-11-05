💻 Several Riverton, UT IT Roles, From Python Dev to Support

Riverton’s tech scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you love deep backend code or hands-on support. Here are a couple of strong IT roles hiring locally.

Employer: Elantis

Elantis Location: Riverton, UT

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Build backend Python services, APIs, and automation that run large enterprise networks, with a focus on DNS, DHCP, and IPAM. Great fit if you have 5+ years of experience, strong Linux skills, and enjoy turning manual network work into clean, scalable code.

Employer: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Location: Riverton, UT (hybrid – at least 1 day in office, must live nearby)

(hybrid – at least 1 day in office, must live nearby) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line and escalation tech support for desktops, laptops, mobile devices, and Church systems worldwide. You’ll troubleshoot Windows, networks, VPN, and hardware, work by phone/email/chat, and need strong customer skills; membership and a current temple recommend are required for employment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles often pop up with the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.