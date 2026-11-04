🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Riverton, UT

Riverton’s big box stores and groceries are hiring, with a mix of part-time and full-time roles. Good options here if you like staying active, helping customers, and keeping shelves looking sharp.

Employer: Smith's Food & Drug Centers

Smith's Food & Drug Centers Location: Riverton, UT

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Bag groceries, help customers to their cars, collect carts, and keep the store and parking lot clean. Great fit if you’re friendly, like moving around, and want an entry-level job where retail experience is preferred but not required.

Employer: Smith's Food & Drug Centers

Smith's Food & Drug Centers Location: Riverton, UT

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Shop in-store for online orders, check freshness and accuracy, and load groceries into customers’ cars. Good if you’re detail-oriented, can work with little supervision, and like a mix of walking, organizing, and light customer interaction.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Riverton, UT

Type: Full-time, daytime

Salary: Starting pay varies (not listed)

Set up displays, update signs and prices, and keep products easy to find. This role is more behind-the-scenes but still includes helping customers at times, with access to benefits, 401(k) match, tuition help, and a 10% associate discount.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Riverton, UT

Type: Part-time, flexible hours

Salary: Starting pay varies (not listed)

Unload trucks, stock shelves, and keep backrooms organized in a fast-paced, physical role. Good if you like active work, don’t mind early or late shifts, and want flexible scheduling plus benefits eligibility for many associates.

Employer: Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Location: Riverton, UT

Type: Full-time, leadership

Salary: Starting pay varies (not listed)

Lead a team of 11–21 merchandising associates, handle scheduling, training, and project execution, and make sure displays, pricing, and stock are on point. A solid step up if you have retail + team lead experience and want a management-track role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—often there are similar roles at the same store.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.