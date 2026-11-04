🏥 Multiple Riverton, UT Healthcare Roles From $16–$42/hr

Riverton’s healthcare scene is busy right now—solid options whether you’re an RN, into behavior support, or just starting out in patient care.

Below are several local roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Sevita (NeuroRestorative)

Sevita (NeuroRestorative) Location: Riverton, UT

Type: Full-time (36 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts, 7am–7pm)

Pay: $36–$42/hour (DOE)

Why it’s worth a look: Work with individuals who have brain and spinal cord injuries in a community-based rehab setting. Includes PTO, health/vision/dental options, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Intermountain Health (Primary Children’s at Riverton)

(Primary Children’s at Riverton) Location: Riverton, UT

Type: Full-time or part-time (Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm)

(Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm) Pay: $20.07–$28.59/hour (DOE)

Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on ABA work with kids with developmental disabilities, one-on-one therapy and strong team support. RBT cert within 60 days and BLS required; great if you want a long-term clinical career path.

Employer: BioLife Plasma Services (Takeda)

Location: Riverton, UT

Type: Part-time (afternoons, evenings, weekends)

(afternoons, evenings, weekends) Pay: Starting at $16/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Flexible 4–6 hour shifts, 3+ days/week, doing vitals, donor screening, and basic phlebotomy. Good entry point if you want patient-facing experience plus paid training.

Employer: BioLife Plasma Services (Takeda)

Location: Riverton, UT

Type: Part-time (afternoons, evenings, weekends)

(afternoons, evenings, weekends) Pay: Starting at $16/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Very similar to the screener role, but highlighted as entry-level phlebotomy—great if you want to build blood-draw skills while keeping a flexible schedule and benefits options.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings at the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.