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Riverton
🏥 Multiple Riverton, UT Healthcare Roles From $16–$42/hr
3 days ago
Riverton’s healthcare scene is busy right now—solid options whether you’re an RN, into behavior support, or just starting out in patient care.
Below are several local roles you can scan and apply to fast.
Registered Nurse (Day Shift, Neuro Rehab)
- Employer: Sevita (NeuroRestorative)
- Location: Riverton, UT
- Type: Full-time (36 hrs/week, 12-hr shifts, 7am–7pm)
- Pay: $36–$42/hour (DOE)
- Why it’s worth a look: Work with individuals who have brain and spinal cord injuries in a community-based rehab setting. Includes PTO, health/vision/dental options, and 401(k) with match.
Pediatric Registered Behavior Technician – EIBI
- Employer: Intermountain Health (Primary Children’s at Riverton)
- Location: Riverton, UT
- Type: Full-time or part-time (Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm)
- Pay: $20.07–$28.59/hour (DOE)
- Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on ABA work with kids with developmental disabilities, one-on-one therapy and strong team support. RBT cert within 60 days and BLS required; great if you want a long-term clinical career path.
Medical Screener / Plasma Center Technician (Part-Time)
- Employer: BioLife Plasma Services (Takeda)
- Location: Riverton, UT
- Type: Part-time (afternoons, evenings, weekends)
- Pay: Starting at $16/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Flexible 4–6 hour shifts, 3+ days/week, doing vitals, donor screening, and basic phlebotomy. Good entry point if you want patient-facing experience plus paid training.
Plasma Center Technician / Entry Level Phlebotomist (Part-Time)
- Employer: BioLife Plasma Services (Takeda)
- Location: Riverton, UT
- Type: Part-time (afternoons, evenings, weekends)
- Pay: Starting at $16/hour
- Why it’s worth a look: Very similar to the screener role, but highlighted as entry-level phlebotomy—great if you want to build blood-draw skills while keeping a flexible schedule and benefits options.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings at the same site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.