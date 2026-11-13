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Riverside
Riverside Police report busy October activity
3 days ago
The Riverside Ohio Police Department reports that October was a busy month, with high call volumes, extra neighborhood patrols, and coverage of local Halloween events, while officers continued regular service to residents.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Riverside Ohio Police Department
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