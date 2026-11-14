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🎓 Riverside MO Teaching Jobs: Multiple High School Roles $50K+
Riverside schools are already planning ahead for the 2027-2028 year. Park Hill School District has several high school teaching spots lined up, all starting at $50,000+.
2027-2028 Anticipated High School Social Studies Teacher
- Employer: Park Hill School District
- Location: Riverside, MO
- Salary: No less than $50,000
- Type: Full-time, High School Teaching
- Start: August 2027
Teach history, government, and more while helping teens grow into informed citizens. Great if you enjoy class discussions and connecting lessons to real-world events.
2027-2028 Anticipated High School Physics Teacher
- Employer: Park Hill School District
- Location: Riverside, MO
- Salary: No less than $50,000
- Type: Full-time, High School Teaching
- Start: August 2027
Perfect for a science teacher who loves labs, demos, and helping students really “get” how the physical world works.
2027-2028 Anticipated High School Chemistry Teacher
- Employer: Park Hill School District
- Location: Riverside, MO
- Salary: No less than $50,000
- Type: Full-time, High School Teaching
- Start: August 2027
If you enjoy labs, safety, and breaking down tough concepts, this chemistry role lets you run engaging experiments and prep students for college science.
2027-2028 Anticipated High School Biology Teacher
- Employer: Park Hill School District
- Location: Riverside, MO
- Salary: No less than $50,000
- Type: Full-time, High School Teaching
- Start: August 2027
Great fit if you love life sciences, from cells to ecosystems, and want to guide students through labs and hands-on learning.
2027-2028 Anticipated High School English Teacher
- Employer: Park Hill School District
- Location: Riverside, MO
- Salary: No less than $50,000
- Type: Full-time, High School Teaching
- Start: August 2027
Ideal for teachers who enjoy reading, writing, and class discussion. You’ll help students build strong communication and critical thinking skills.
2027-2028 Anticipated High School Math Teacher
- Employer: Park Hill School District
- Location: Riverside, MO
- Salary: No less than $50,000
- Type: Full-time, High School Teaching/Mathematics
- Start: August 2027
Teach algebra, geometry, or higher-level math and help students build confidence with numbers and problem-solving.
2027-2028 Anticipated High School ELD Teacher
- Employer: Park Hill School District
- Location: Riverside, MO
- Salary: No less than $50,000
- Type: Full-time, High School Teaching
- Start: August 2027
Support English Learner students with language development and content support. Great if you enjoy one-on-one help and small-group instruction.
2027-2028 Anticipated High School Special Education Teacher - Intensive
- Employer: Park Hill School District
- Location: Riverside, MO
- Salary: No less than $50,000
- Type: Full-time, High School Teaching/Special Education
- Start: August 2027
Work closely with students with intensive needs, using individualized plans and supports. Good for patient, detail-oriented teachers.
2027-2028 Anticipated High School Special Education Teacher - Resource
- Employer: Park Hill School District
- Location: Riverside, MO
- Salary: No less than $50,000
- Type: Full-time, High School Teaching/Special Education
- Start: August 2027
Provide resource support, accommodations, and small-group instruction so students with IEPs can succeed in their classes.
2027-2028 Anticipated High School Special Education Teacher - Cross Categorical
- Employer: Park Hill School District
- Location: Riverside, MO
- Salary: No less than $50,000
- Type: Full-time, High School Teaching/Special Education
- Start: August 2027
Teach and support students with a range of disabilities, collaborating with general ed teachers and families.
If you hold Missouri teaching certification (or are working toward it), this is a good time to plan ahead and get your name in early. Click the roles that fit you and apply directly through the district or Indeed.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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