Riverside schools are already planning ahead for the 2027-2028 year. Park Hill School District has several high school teaching spots lined up, all starting at $50,000+.

Employer: Park Hill School District

Park Hill School District Location: Riverside, MO

Riverside, MO Salary: No less than $50,000

Type: Full-time, High School Teaching

Full-time, High School Teaching Start: August 2027

Teach history, government, and more while helping teens grow into informed citizens. Great if you enjoy class discussions and connecting lessons to real-world events.

Employer: Park Hill School District

Park Hill School District Location: Riverside, MO

Riverside, MO Salary: No less than $50,000

Type: Full-time, High School Teaching

Full-time, High School Teaching Start: August 2027

Perfect for a science teacher who loves labs, demos, and helping students really “get” how the physical world works.

Employer: Park Hill School District

Park Hill School District Location: Riverside, MO

Riverside, MO Salary: No less than $50,000

Type: Full-time, High School Teaching

Full-time, High School Teaching Start: August 2027

If you enjoy labs, safety, and breaking down tough concepts, this chemistry role lets you run engaging experiments and prep students for college science.

Employer: Park Hill School District

Park Hill School District Location: Riverside, MO

Riverside, MO Salary: No less than $50,000

Type: Full-time, High School Teaching

Full-time, High School Teaching Start: August 2027

Great fit if you love life sciences, from cells to ecosystems, and want to guide students through labs and hands-on learning.

Employer: Park Hill School District

Park Hill School District Location: Riverside, MO

Riverside, MO Salary: No less than $50,000

Type: Full-time, High School Teaching

Full-time, High School Teaching Start: August 2027

Ideal for teachers who enjoy reading, writing, and class discussion. You’ll help students build strong communication and critical thinking skills.

Employer: Park Hill School District

Park Hill School District Location: Riverside, MO

Riverside, MO Salary: No less than $50,000

Type: Full-time, High School Teaching/Mathematics

Full-time, High School Teaching/Mathematics Start: August 2027

Teach algebra, geometry, or higher-level math and help students build confidence with numbers and problem-solving.

Employer: Park Hill School District

Park Hill School District Location: Riverside, MO

Riverside, MO Salary: No less than $50,000

Type: Full-time, High School Teaching

Full-time, High School Teaching Start: August 2027

Support English Learner students with language development and content support. Great if you enjoy one-on-one help and small-group instruction.

Employer: Park Hill School District

Park Hill School District Location: Riverside, MO

Riverside, MO Salary: No less than $50,000

Type: Full-time, High School Teaching/Special Education

Full-time, High School Teaching/Special Education Start: August 2027

Work closely with students with intensive needs, using individualized plans and supports. Good for patient, detail-oriented teachers.

Employer: Park Hill School District

Park Hill School District Location: Riverside, MO

Riverside, MO Salary: No less than $50,000

Type: Full-time, High School Teaching/Special Education

Full-time, High School Teaching/Special Education Start: August 2027

Provide resource support, accommodations, and small-group instruction so students with IEPs can succeed in their classes.

Employer: Park Hill School District

Park Hill School District Location: Riverside, MO

Riverside, MO Salary: No less than $50,000

Type: Full-time, High School Teaching/Special Education

Full-time, High School Teaching/Special Education Start: August 2027

Teach and support students with a range of disabilities, collaborating with general ed teachers and families.

If you hold Missouri teaching certification (or are working toward it), this is a good time to plan ahead and get your name in early. Click the roles that fit you and apply directly through the district or Indeed.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.