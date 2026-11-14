A structure fire was reported at 12:11 p.m. on November 14, 2026 in the 22600 block of Mountain View Rd. in Moreno Valley, involving a single-story home with heavy smoke from the garage. Firefighters contained the fire at 12:58 p.m., but the home sustained interior smoke damage, and 6 adults were displaced and are receiving help from the Red Cross. No injuries were reported, and fire crews are expected to remain on scene for about two hours for follow-up work.

This content is adapted from materials provided by CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department