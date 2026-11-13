Riverside County urges residents doing Thanksgiving cooking to keep food scraps, grease, and other waste out of sinks and garbage disposals to avoid clogs and protect local waterways. Plan ahead by washing and chopping ingredients a day or two early, cleaning as you go, and using a small kitchen pail for scraps, which can then go into compost or a yard waste bin if allowed by your local program.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Riverside County Watershed Protection