Riverside’s factories and warehouses are busy right now, and several are hiring people who are ready to work with their hands. Most of these roles offer steady hours and room to grow.

Employer: Tube One Industries

Tube One Industries Location: Riverside, CA (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time, direct hire

Pay: $18.00 – $24.00 per hour, about 40 hours/week

Day-shift role (Mon–Fri, 6:00 AM–2:45 PM) with overtime as needed. You’ll run steel production machines, learn overhead cranes, and get hands-on training on advanced equipment. Comes with health insurance and 401(k) with match; great if you’re reliable, handy with tools, and want long-term growth.

Employer: Sysco

Sysco Location: Riverside, CA

Type: Internship

Active warehouse role picking food orders for local restaurants and venues. You’ll use an electric pallet jack and/or forklift, build pallets, and work in ambient, refrigerated, and freezer areas. Must be 18+, able to lift up to 100 lbs, and stay on your feet 10–12 hours.

Employer: Sysco

Sysco Location: Riverside, CA

Type: Likely full-time (warehouse selector role)

Similar selector role in Sysco’s foodservice warehouse, building customer orders with pallet jacks/forklifts. Expect heavy lifting, lots of walking, bending, and working in cold and freezer environments. Good fit if you like fast-paced, physical work and want to be part of the food supply chain.

Employer: Sabert

Location: Riverside, CA

Type: Likely full-time, multiple shifts

You’ll inspect and pack food packaging products, count parts, seal boxes, and keep the line clean and safe. Multiple shifts (day and night) across A, B, C, and D schedules, so there’s likely something that fits your life. Sabert offers competitive pay, full health benefits, 401(k), and clear paths to advance from trainee.

If one of these sounds close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Riverside manufacturing spots tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.