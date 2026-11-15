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🏭 Riverside, CA Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Openings This Week
Riverside’s factories and warehouses are busy right now, and several are hiring people who are ready to work with their hands. Most of these roles offer steady hours and room to grow.
Machine Operator (Steel Manufacturer)
- Employer: Tube One Industries
- Location: Riverside, CA (in-person)
- Type: Full-time, direct hire
- Pay: $18.00 – $24.00 per hour, about 40 hours/week
Day-shift role (Mon–Fri, 6:00 AM–2:45 PM) with overtime as needed. You’ll run steel production machines, learn overhead cranes, and get hands-on training on advanced equipment. Comes with health insurance and 401(k) with match; great if you’re reliable, handy with tools, and want long-term growth.
Warehouse Order Selector (Internship)
- Employer: Sysco
- Location: Riverside, CA
- Type: Internship
Active warehouse role picking food orders for local restaurants and venues. You’ll use an electric pallet jack and/or forklift, build pallets, and work in ambient, refrigerated, and freezer areas. Must be 18+, able to lift up to 100 lbs, and stay on your feet 10–12 hours.
Warehouse Order Selector
- Employer: Sysco
- Location: Riverside, CA
- Type: Likely full-time (warehouse selector role)
Similar selector role in Sysco’s foodservice warehouse, building customer orders with pallet jacks/forklifts. Expect heavy lifting, lots of walking, bending, and working in cold and freezer environments. Good fit if you like fast-paced, physical work and want to be part of the food supply chain.
Packer Trainee
- Employer: Sabert
- Location: Riverside, CA
- Type: Likely full-time, multiple shifts
You’ll inspect and pack food packaging products, count parts, seal boxes, and keep the line clean and safe. Multiple shifts (day and night) across A, B, C, and D schedules, so there’s likely something that fits your life. Sabert offers competitive pay, full health benefits, 401(k), and clear paths to advance from trainee.
If one of these sounds close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Riverside manufacturing spots tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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