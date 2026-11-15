📢 Free disaster preparedness class in Riverside

Learn how to get your household ready for emergencies with a free LISTOS disaster course in Riverside.

The class is held at 530 Center St, Riverside, CA 92507 and is open to the public at no cost.

The LISTOS program teaches:

How to spot risks and hazards around you

around you How to make a communication plan

How to create a family reunification plan

Utility shut-off procedures

procedures How to use fire extinguishers

How to assemble emergency supplies

Basic first aid

How to organize your home for emergencies

for emergencies Ways to support others emotionally during a crisis

If you want your family to be more prepared for disasters, this is a good, free way to start. (The page does not list a specific date or time, so check with the organizer or site for schedule details.)