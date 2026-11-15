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Riverside
📢 Free disaster preparedness course in Riverside
5 days ago
📢 Free disaster preparedness class in Riverside
Learn how to get your household ready for emergencies with a free LISTOS disaster course in Riverside.
The class is held at 530 Center St, Riverside, CA 92507 and is open to the public at no cost.
The LISTOS program teaches:
- How to spot risks and hazards around you
- How to make a communication plan
- How to create a family reunification plan
- Utility shut-off procedures
- How to use fire extinguishers
- How to assemble emergency supplies
- Basic first aid
- How to organize your home for emergencies
- Ways to support others emotionally during a crisis
If you want your family to be more prepared for disasters, this is a good, free way to start. (The page does not list a specific date or time, so check with the organizer or site for schedule details.)
More Info: Free Disaster Course | Supervisor Karen Spiegel - ...
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