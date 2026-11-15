Riverside’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with hospitals, clinics, and rehab centers all hiring. If you’re in medical or support roles, this is a good moment to make a move or step up.

Employer: Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente Location: Riverside, CA (Riverside Medical Center)

(Riverside Medical Center) Type: Regular, On‑Call, Onsite

Pay: $28.71 – $31.67/hour

You’ll clean, sterilize, and track surgical instruments and crash carts using steam, gas, and plasma sterilizers. Good fit if you know surgical instruments, can lift up to 60 lbs, and don’t mind rotating weekends and holidays.

Employer: Riverside Community Hospital (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Riverside, CA

Type: Full‑time

Salary: $133,432 – $200,158.40/year

Lead PACU, Pre‑Op Holding, and Pre‑Admission Testing, managing staffing and patient flow in a busy surgical setting. Requires CA RN license, BLS/ACLS/PALS, PACU or critical care experience, and at least 1 year of management.

Employer: AHMC HealthCare (Parkview)

Location: Riverside, CA

Type: Full‑time

Oversee inpatient physical, occupational, and speech therapy departments and act as liaison between rehab, hospital leadership, and payers. You’ll need a PT, OT, or Speech Pathologist license, 5+ years clinical and 3+ years supervisory experience, plus BLS.

Employer: Infusion for Health

Location: Riverside, CA

Type: Full‑time

Handle prior auths and benefits investigations for high‑cost infusion meds, working closely with payers, providers, and pharmacists. Best for techs with 2+ years prior auth/infusion experience and strong knowledge of Medicare, Medicaid, and managed care.

Employer: Riverwalk Post‑Acute

Location: Riverside, CA

Type: Full‑time

Pay: $34 – $38/hour DOE (posting also notes $40/hour in perks section)

Work in a Medicare‑certified, 5‑star short‑term rehab and skilled nursing facility helping patients regain mobility. Great for a licensed PTA in California who wants flexible shifts and a busy, team‑based rehab gym.

Employer: Riverside Community Hospital (HCA Healthcare)

Location: Riverside, CA

Type: Full‑time

Pay: $55.18 – $70.26/hour

Run and interpret lab tests, maintain equipment, and follow strict lab protocols in an acute‑care hospital. Requires a CA CLS license and BA/BS; new grads are considered after passing the state board exam.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Riverside, CA

Type: Likely Full‑time, field‑based

Coordinate care for patients in the community—scheduling, follow‑ups, calls, and vitals like BP and pulse. Good entry point if you have a high school diploma, some healthcare or MA experience, and strong people skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Riverside employers are growing fast and often consider related experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.