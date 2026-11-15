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Riverside
🏥 Riverside, CA Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings This Month
5 days ago
Riverside’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with hospitals, clinics, and rehab centers all hiring. If you’re in medical or support roles, this is a good moment to make a move or step up.
Sterile Processing Tech – On‑Call
- Employer: Kaiser Permanente
- Location: Riverside, CA (Riverside Medical Center)
- Type: Regular, On‑Call, Onsite
- Pay: $28.71 – $31.67/hour
You’ll clean, sterilize, and track surgical instruments and crash carts using steam, gas, and plasma sterilizers. Good fit if you know surgical instruments, can lift up to 60 lbs, and don’t mind rotating weekends and holidays.
Nurse Manager of PACU Surgical Services
- Employer: Riverside Community Hospital (HCA Healthcare)
- Location: Riverside, CA
- Type: Full‑time
- Salary: $133,432 – $200,158.40/year
Lead PACU, Pre‑Op Holding, and Pre‑Admission Testing, managing staffing and patient flow in a busy surgical setting. Requires CA RN license, BLS/ACLS/PALS, PACU or critical care experience, and at least 1 year of management.
Rehab Manager – Inpatient PT/OT/Speech
- Employer: AHMC HealthCare (Parkview)
- Location: Riverside, CA
- Type: Full‑time
Oversee inpatient physical, occupational, and speech therapy departments and act as liaison between rehab, hospital leadership, and payers. You’ll need a PT, OT, or Speech Pathologist license, 5+ years clinical and 3+ years supervisory experience, plus BLS.
Pharmacy Prior Authorization Specialist
- Employer: Infusion for Health
- Location: Riverside, CA
- Type: Full‑time
Handle prior auths and benefits investigations for high‑cost infusion meds, working closely with payers, providers, and pharmacists. Best for techs with 2+ years prior auth/infusion experience and strong knowledge of Medicare, Medicaid, and managed care.
Physical Therapy Assistant (PTA) – Riverwalk
- Employer: Riverwalk Post‑Acute
- Location: Riverside, CA
- Type: Full‑time
- Pay: $34 – $38/hour DOE (posting also notes $40/hour in perks section)
Work in a Medicare‑certified, 5‑star short‑term rehab and skilled nursing facility helping patients regain mobility. Great for a licensed PTA in California who wants flexible shifts and a busy, team‑based rehab gym.
Clinical Laboratory Scientist (CLS)
- Employer: Riverside Community Hospital (HCA Healthcare)
- Location: Riverside, CA
- Type: Full‑time
- Pay: $55.18 – $70.26/hour
Run and interpret lab tests, maintain equipment, and follow strict lab protocols in an acute‑care hospital. Requires a CA CLS license and BA/BS; new grads are considered after passing the state board exam.
Field Patient Care Coordinator / Medical Assistant
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Riverside, CA
- Type: Likely Full‑time, field‑based
Coordinate care for patients in the community—scheduling, follow‑ups, calls, and vitals like BP and pulse. Good entry point if you have a high school diploma, some healthcare or MA experience, and strong people skills.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Riverside employers are growing fast and often consider related experience.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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