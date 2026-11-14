The Monster Truck Nitro Tour will be at the Riverside County Fairgrounds in Indio on 2026-11-14 at 3:00 PM, with racing, wheelie contests, and freestyle action. A Pit Party runs from 1:30–2:30 PM the same day, where fans can meet drivers and see the trucks up close; a Pit Party pass and event ticket are both required. Enter through Gate 6 on Dr. Carreon. Tickets and details: https://www.monstertrucktour.com/indio

This content is adapted from materials provided by Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival