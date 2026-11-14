The Coachella Valley Home Show runs at the Riverside County Fairgrounds, 46350 Arabia Street, Indio, with hours on Saturday 2026-11-14 from 10 AM–5 PM and Sunday 2026-11-15 from 10 AM–4 PM. Visitors can get ideas for home and backyard projects and see the Tiny Home & ADU Showcase, and parking is free. Get a free admission coupon and more event details at coachellahomeshows.com.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Riverside County Fair & National Date Festival