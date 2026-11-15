Looking for a new feline friend in Riverside, CA? These adoptable cats are waiting for a cozy home and a family to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Mary S. Roberts Pet Adoption Center

Phone: (951) 688-4340

Korok is a tiny cream-colored kitten looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. She’s at a trusted local shelter that can share more about her personality, health, and if she’s a match for your family.

👉 Meet Korok and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Mary S. Roberts Pet Adoption Center

Phone: (951) 688-4340

Zelda is a bright orange baby girl who’s ready to start her next adventure with you. The shelter can tell you more about how she does with kids, other pets, and home life.

👉 Meet Zelda and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Orange/Red

Orange/Red Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Mary S. Roberts Pet Adoption Center

Phone: (951) 688-4340

Rito is another adorable orange kitten hoping for a forever home. Reach out to the shelter to learn about her temperament, vet care, and whether she might enjoy a feline friend.

👉 Meet Rito and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Mary S. Roberts Pet Adoption Center

Phone: (951) 688-4340

Minnie is a sweet cream-colored kitten who would love a gentle, patient home to grow up in. The team at Mary S. Roberts can share more about her care, vaccines, and daily routine.

👉 Meet Minnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red & White

Orange/Red & White Adoption Fee: $150

Shelter: Mary S. Roberts Pet Adoption Center

Phone: (951) 688-4340

Mouse is a handsome orange-and-white boy with classic kitten charm. Contact the shelter to ask about his health, behavior, and how he might fit into your home.

👉 Meet Mouse and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Act 2 Rescue

Phone: (951) 444-9108

Tiramisu is a young male cat with lots of energy and playfulness. Act 2 Rescue offers a personalized adoption experience and ongoing behavioral support, so you’ll have help as he settles in.

👉 Meet Tiramisu and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Act 2 Rescue

Phone: (951) 444-9108

Donut is described as sweet and affectionate, a cuddly young cat who enjoys bedtime snuggles and gets along with other cats. Act 2 Rescue will guide you through the adoption and support you afterward.

👉 Meet Donut and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Riverside, CA area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to these shelters, schedule a visit, or submit an online application. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help these cats find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.