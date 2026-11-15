Riverside neighbors are giving away some useful free items and even free help this week. Here are a few worth checking out.

Item: Recliner chair with matching couch with dual recliners, refrigerator, queen bed, TV

Condition: Good – cozy and spacious recliner chair noted as in good condition (see listing for details on the rest)

Location: Old Woodcrest, Riverside, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

This post includes a recliner chair and matching couch with dual recliners, plus a refrigerator, queen bed, and TV all listed together as free. The recliner chair is described as cozy and spacious and in good condition. Check the photos and full description on Nextdoor for details on the other items and any pickup instructions.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Sectional sofa & chair (Living Spaces, about 6 years old)

Condition: Used – peeling and cat scratches on the back, but still functional

Color: Grey

Location: Mission Grove, Riverside, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

This set includes a grey sectional and matching chair from Living Spaces. The owner says the damage is cosmetic: some peeling and cat scratches on the back. The recliner works on the sectional but not on the chair. Comes with pillows, from a pest- and bug-free, non-smoking home. The owner cannot deliver, so you’ll need to pick up yourself.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Free yard sale items (women’s clothing & shoes)

Condition: Used – Good

Location: 4259 Ottawa Ave, Riverside, CA 92507

Source: facebook.com Marketplace

This listing is for a yard sale with free items, including women’s clothing and shoes. The post is in Spanish and notes: “Yard sale hoy 11/14 @ 4259 Ottawa Ave, Riverside, CA 92507 – Used, good condition.” Check the listing for photos and to confirm what’s still available and if everything is free or mixed with paid items.

👉 See this item on facebook.com

Service: Free one-time yard clean-up

Who: UCR Volunteer Student Service Organization

Location: Riverside homes (Canyon Crest and nearby areas)

Source: nextdoor.com

UCR students are offering a completely free, one-time yard clean-up for Riverside homes that need help. There are no future obligations and no repeat visits unless arranged. To apply, you send photos or a description of your yard, plus your name, address, and phone number. They will reach out in a couple of weeks to set up a weekend or holiday visit for the clean-up.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items and services in Riverside tend to go fast, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.