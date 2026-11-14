undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏗️ Riverside, CA Engineering Jobs with Multiple $90K+ Openings
Riverside’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around transit, land development, and high-tech surveying. If you’re in architecture or engineering, there are several solid paths here—from intern to senior lead.
Aftermarket Field Service Engineer (Heavy Transit)
- Employer: ENC – ElDorado National California Inc.
- Location: Riverside, CA (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $95,000 – $105,000/year
Work on heavy-duty buses (including battery-electric and hybrid) and be the go-to technical expert for tough field issues. Great fit if you like hands-on troubleshooting, schematics, and cross-team problem solving, with travel up to ~30% and strong benefits.
Senior Chassis Engineer
- Employer: ElDorado National California (ENC)
- Location: Riverside, CA (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,000 – $140,000/year
Lead axle, suspension, steering, and air brake integration on transit buses across BEB, hybrid, diesel, and CNG platforms. Ideal for a seasoned mechanical engineer (8+ years) who wants full system ownership from concept through production, using SolidWorks and working closely with suppliers.
Entry Level Civil Engineer
- Employer: Langan Engineering & Environmental Services
- Location: Riverside, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $68,250 – $88,750/year
Kick off your civil career on land development projects like mixed-use, residential, and campus work. You’ll use AutoCAD/Civil 3D, support design and permitting, and get strong training and benefits at a firm known for career growth.
Professional Land Surveyor (PLS), Southern California
- Employer: TraceAir Technologies
- Location: Riverside, CA (SoCal travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000 – $180,000/year + potential bonus
Lead ALTA/NSPS, topo, pad certs, and final plot plan surveys for homebuilders using drone-based workflows (LiDAR and photogrammetry). Great for a CA-licensed PLS who wants to help build a growing practice with flexible PTO and fully paid vision/dental.
MEP Engineering Intern – Summer 2027
- Employer: WSP in the U.S.
- Location: Riverside, CA (plus other CA offices)
- Type: Full-time summer internship
- Salary: $23.90 – $32.22/hour
A 12-week MEP internship where you’ll support real building projects, learn from senior staff, and build your network. Best for students graduating August 2027 or later in mechanical, electrical, plumbing, or architectural engineering.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles. Share this with a friend who’s hunting in Riverside too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.