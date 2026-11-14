Riverside’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially around transit, land development, and high-tech surveying. If you’re in architecture or engineering, there are several solid paths here—from intern to senior lead.

Employer: ENC – ElDorado National California Inc.

ENC – ElDorado National California Inc. Location: Riverside, CA (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $95,000 – $105,000/year

Work on heavy-duty buses (including battery-electric and hybrid) and be the go-to technical expert for tough field issues. Great fit if you like hands-on troubleshooting, schematics, and cross-team problem solving, with travel up to ~30% and strong benefits.

Employer: ElDorado National California (ENC)

Location: Riverside, CA (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $110,000 – $140,000/year

Lead axle, suspension, steering, and air brake integration on transit buses across BEB, hybrid, diesel, and CNG platforms. Ideal for a seasoned mechanical engineer (8+ years) who wants full system ownership from concept through production, using SolidWorks and working closely with suppliers.

Employer: Langan Engineering & Environmental Services

Location: Riverside, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $68,250 – $88,750/year

Kick off your civil career on land development projects like mixed-use, residential, and campus work. You’ll use AutoCAD/Civil 3D, support design and permitting, and get strong training and benefits at a firm known for career growth.

Employer: TraceAir Technologies

Location: Riverside, CA (SoCal travel)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $180,000/year + potential bonus

Lead ALTA/NSPS, topo, pad certs, and final plot plan surveys for homebuilders using drone-based workflows (LiDAR and photogrammetry). Great for a CA-licensed PLS who wants to help build a growing practice with flexible PTO and fully paid vision/dental.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Riverside, CA (plus other CA offices)

Type: Full-time summer internship

Salary: $23.90 – $32.22/hour

A 12-week MEP internship where you’ll support real building projects, learn from senior staff, and build your network. Best for students graduating August 2027 or later in mechanical, electrical, plumbing, or architectural engineering.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles. Share this with a friend who’s hunting in Riverside too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.