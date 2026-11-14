Riverside has steady demand right now for security and patrol work, especially with flexible hours. If you like being out in the community and keeping people safe, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Riverside, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00/hour

Schedule: Day shift, Mon–Tue, 6:00 AM – 2:00 PM

This role gives you steady “anchor” shifts plus the option to pick up extra work through their app. Good fit if you want reliable income, benefits, and a path to full-time while doing foot or vehicle patrols at government sites.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Riverside, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.50/hour

Schedule: Day shift, Wed–Sun, 1:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Work full-time at a government transportation location, doing unarmed patrols and access control while driving between areas. You’ll need a valid driver’s license, and you’ll get paid training, benefits, and chances to grab extra shifts.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Riverside, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.00/hour

Schedule: Friday, 7:30 PM – 11:30 PM

Evening role at a commercial property, focused on patrols, tenant support, and coordinating access issues. Great if you want a higher hourly rate, a short weekly shift, and the option to build more hours through their shift-claim system.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.