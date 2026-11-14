Riverside’s legal scene is busy right now, with strong demand for litigators and support staff. If you’re barred in California or have solid paralegal experience, there are some well‑paid roles open.

Employer: CyberCoders (for Graves & King LLP )

CyberCoders (for ) Location: Riverside, CA (On-site / Hybrid)

(On-site / Hybrid) Salary: $130,000 – $180,000+ per year (DOE; potential higher for exceptional candidates)

(DOE; potential higher for exceptional candidates) Type: Full-time

Defense-side role where you manage personal injury and tort cases from intake through trial, with real courtroom time and work on public entity matters. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, bonuses, CLE allowance, paid bar dues, and possible relocation support.

Employer: Jobot (for a large Am Law 200 firm)

(for a large Am Law 200 firm) Location: Riverside, CA (Hybrid)

(Hybrid) Salary: $140,000 – $320,000 per year

Type: Full-time

CA-licensed attorneys with 2–10+ years in commercial litigation, labor & employment, education, or public entity work will fit well here. Offers hybrid schedule, clear partnership track, profit sharing, bonuses, and strong growth support at a prominent statewide firm.

Employer: YMF Attorneys at Law, APC

Location: Riverside, CA (In person)

(In person) Salary: $25.00 – $28.00 per hour

Type: Full-time

Hands-on EOIR paralegal role supporting attorneys with filings, client contact, and case prep—2+ years EOIR paralegal experience is required. Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), and paid time off.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—polish your resume, tailor it to the role, and apply while the openings are still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.