Riverside’s food and hospitality scene is busy and hiring. If you like working with people and staying active on the job, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: TAIYOS SUSHI

TAIYOS SUSHI Location: Riverside, CA

Riverside, CA Pay: From $16.90/hour + tips (likely)

Type: Full-time, Part-time, in-person

Work a few days a week in a busy sushi restaurant, using your customer service skills and POS experience. Great if you like a fast pace, flexible hours, and a team vibe.

Employer: Canyon Crest Country Club

Location: Riverside, CA

Riverside, CA Pay: From $16.90/hour + tips

Type: Part-time, in-person

Help run weddings, parties, and events at a country club setting. Good fit if you enjoy special events, teamwork, and don’t mind working when parties are happening.

Employer: G Wraps Auto Styling & Protection

Location: Riverside, CA

Riverside, CA Pay: From $150/day + $5 per car that passes quality check

Type: Part-time, in-person

Wash and prep high-end cars, with paid training and a path into detailing and paint protection. Great if you’re detail-focused, can lift 50 lbs, and like working on your feet.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through and read the full post—hours and duties can be flexible if you’re the right fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.