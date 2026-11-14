Riverside has some solid leadership roles open right now, from hands-on operations to high-level project control. If you’ve got management experience, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: Mavis Tire (Pep Boys brand)

Mavis Tire (Pep Boys brand) Location: Riverside, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive weekly pay + weekly incentive compensation (exact amount not listed)

Lead day-to-day operations at busy automotive service centers, support techs, and keep customers happy. This is a good fit if you have 1+ year of automotive or tire/service experience and want clear career growth with benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and paid holidays.

Employer: E2 Consulting Engineers, LP

Location: Riverside, CA (local candidates only)

(local candidates only) Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $180,000

Senior role owning complex Primavera P6 schedules for large capital projects (pipelines, facilities, utilities). You’ll guide project controls, mentor junior schedulers, and build dashboards for projects over $100M, with full benefits including health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, and PTO.

Employer: Westmont Living

Location: Riverside, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Support the Property Manager in a senior living community—handling resident relations, maintenance coordination, and basic financial tasks. Nice perks here: daily pay program, free daily meals, benefits after 30 days, 401(k) match, tuition assistance, and a steady Sunday–Thursday, 9:00am–5:30pm schedule.

If any of these feel close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.