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Riverside
⚠️ Riverside city office and service hours for 2026 holidays
13 days ago
⚠️ City of Riverside holiday hours for late 2026
Here’s how city services will run for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s:
Citywide holidays & closures
- Thanksgiving: City holiday Nov 26–27; early release Nov 25 at 1 PM.
311 Call Center closed Nov 28.
Libraries closed Nov 28–29.
- Christmas: City holiday Dec 25; early release Dec 24 at 1 PM.
311 Call Center closed Dec 26.
- New Year’s Day: City holiday Jan 1; early release Dec 31 at 1 PM.
311 Call Center closed Jan 2.
Key department hours (high level)
- Riverside Public Utilities: Open limited hours Nov 25, Dec 24, Dec 31; closed Nov 26–29, Dec 25–27, Jan 1.
- One Stop Shop & Business Tax & Treasury: Shortened hours Nov 25, Dec 24, Dec 28–30, Dec 31; closed Nov 26–27, Dec 25, Jan 1; some online/phone only on Dec 31.
- Riverside Public Libraries: Shortened hours Nov 25, Dec 24, Dec 31; closed Nov 26–29, Dec 25, Jan 1.
- PRCSD Main Office (Marcy Library) and Parking Services: Reduced hours around each holiday; closed Nov 26–27, Dec 25, Jan 1, with some online/phone-only service Dec 31.
- Museum of Riverside – Heritage House: Closed Nov 26–27, Dec 24–25, Dec 31, Jan 1.
Plan errands and calls before early closures and full holiday shutdowns.
More Info: Holiday Hours 2026 | riversideca.gov
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