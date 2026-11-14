⚠️ City of Riverside holiday hours for late 2026 Here’s how city services will run for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s: Citywide holidays & closures Thanksgiving: City holiday Nov 26–27 ; early release Nov 25 at 1 PM .

311 Call Center closed Nov 28.

Libraries closed Nov 28–29.

City holiday ; early release . Christmas: City holiday Dec 25 ; early release Dec 24 at 1 PM .

311 Call Center closed Dec 26.

City holiday ; early release . New Year’s Day: City holiday Jan 1; early release Dec 31 at 1 PM.

311 Call Center closed Jan 2. Key department hours (high level) Riverside Public Utilities: Open limited hours Nov 25, Dec 24, Dec 31 ; closed Nov 26–29, Dec 25–27, Jan 1 .

Open limited hours ; . One Stop Shop & Business Tax & Treasury: Shortened hours Nov 25, Dec 24, Dec 28–30, Dec 31 ; closed Nov 26–27, Dec 25, Jan 1 ; some online/phone only on Dec 31 .

Shortened hours ; ; some on . Riverside Public Libraries: Shortened hours Nov 25, Dec 24, Dec 31 ; closed Nov 26–29, Dec 25, Jan 1 .

Shortened hours ; . PRCSD Main Office (Marcy Library) and Parking Services: Reduced hours around each holiday; closed Nov 26–27, Dec 25, Jan 1 , with some online/phone-only service Dec 31 .

and Reduced hours around each holiday; , with some online/phone-only service . Museum of Riverside – Heritage House: Closed Nov 26–27, Dec 24–25, Dec 31, Jan 1. Plan errands and calls before early closures and full holiday shutdowns.

More Info: Holiday Hours 2026 | riversideca.gov