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Riverside
Fatal incident on westbound SR-91 in Riverside on Nov. 12
13 days ago
A 43-year-old man from Garden Grove, Rogelio Ruiz, died after being injured on the westbound SR-91 in Riverside.
According to the coroner’s press release:
- Date of injury and death: 11/12/2026
- Time of injury: 2:05 a.m.
- Time of death: 2:14 a.m.
- Location: Roadway, westbound SR-91, about 0.175 miles west of Cridge St., Riverside, CA 92507
- Investigating agency: California Highway Patrol – Riverside
- Investigation #: 261112IN0036
- Next of kin: Notified
The release is marked Final and notes that all inquiries should go to the California Highway Patrol – Riverside, referencing the investigation number above.
More Info: 2026-08329 • Riverside County Sheriff, CA
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