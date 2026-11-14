A 43-year-old man from Garden Grove, Rogelio Ruiz, died after being injured on the westbound SR-91 in Riverside.

According to the coroner’s press release:

Date of injury and death: 11/12/2026

Time of injury: 2:05 a.m.

Time of death: 2:14 a.m.

Location: Roadway, westbound SR-91, about 0.175 miles west of Cridge St., Riverside, CA 92507

Investigating agency: California Highway Patrol – Riverside

Investigation #: 261112IN0036

Next of kin: Notified

The release is marked Final and notes that all inquiries should go to the California Highway Patrol – Riverside, referencing the investigation number above.